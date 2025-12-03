Kelsea Ballerini Makes Reasonable Appeal to Fans

Kelsea Ballerini has been open about a lot: her music, her heartbreaks, and even her vulnerability in doubting whether she made the right choices with regard to her career and personal life.

Before her Australia tour and the holidays, the Tennessee-born singer-songwriter posted on her Instagram Stories (via Billboard) that she would be accepting questions from fans. One fan asked the “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer what she needed the most from her fans, and her response was heartbreaking.

Kelsea Ballerini: 'I’m Trying to Make my Personal Life Personal for Now'

One of the perils of being a public figure is that, oftentimes, there are fans who feel entitled to every aspect of your life. As is the case with Ballerini, who requested fans to give her some space.

Ballerini appreciated the fan who asked what she needed, saying, “Thank you for saying this and asking,” she replied. “I’m in a steady and happy place right now, truly excited for this Australia tour and the holidays.”

She admitted that if she did have one favor to ask, “it would be honoring that I’m trying to make my personal life personal for now. Unless it comes from me, it’s not from me, and that is really important in protecting my peace right now.”

The request is more than reasonable, and may have been on her mind following reports that she rekindled her romance with Yellowstone actor Chase Stokes, as well as the release of her vulnerable track, “I Sit in Parks,” which seems to reveal how she wants to be a mother but feels like she already missed the chance since she's busy making her dreams come true. The relatable track highlights the dilemma most women face: choosing a career or being a mother.

Kelsea Ballerini - I Sit In Parks (Official Music Video)

More Q&A