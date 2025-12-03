NC State and Virginia Will Make History With First College Football Game in South America in 2026

NC State and Virginia will meet Aug. 29, 2026, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This marks the first FBS college football game played in South America. The matchup happens at Nilton Santos Stadium and airs on an ESPN network.

The game counts as an ACC conference game. Both schools originally scheduled a home-and-home nonconference series. The Wolfpack won 35-31 in Raleigh earlier this season.

"To have NC State and Virginia open our conference schedule on an international stage in Rio de Janeiro speaks to the vision, innovation, and collaboration of our league," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, per ESPN.

"College Football Brasil represents an extraordinary opportunity for two incredible universities and their football programs to showcase the best of our sport on an international stage while creating unforgettable experiences for student-athletes, fans, and the communities that support them," said Athlete Advantage CEO Crowley Sullivan, to the ACC.

Rio de Janeiro hosted the FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Games, and the Copa America. The NFL held games in São Paulo and signed a multi-year agreement to bring at least three more games to Brazil over five years, starting with a game in Rio de Janeiro in 2026.

"This is a great opportunity for the University of Virginia and our football program," said Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams in a statement. "UVA is already recognized globally, and this event allows us to expand our international presence, both as a leading academic institution and as a premier athletics program."