NC State Bowl Projections Split Between Four Games After UNC Win

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 21: Justin Joly #7 of the NC State Wolfpack celebrates at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 21, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

NC State wrapped up its season at 7-5 after defeating UNC 42-19 Saturday night. The season comes to a close with coach Dave Doeren making program history as the first coach to lead the team to six straight bowl appearances.

Different analysts have shared their predictions for the Wolfpack to play in one of four different bowl games. The possible bowl games are the Gasparilla, Mayo, Fenway or Military bowls.

Three projections send the team to Tampa for the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 19. ESPN's Bonagura and Athlon project a matchup against South Florida.

Two outlets envision a trip to Boston. The Wasabi Fenway Bowl happens Dec. 27. ESPN's Schlabach projects South Florida as the opponent, while CFN sees Tulane.

Sports Illustrated projects a Military Bowl appearance against Memphis on Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. in Annapolis. That game would air on ESPN. The Sporting News stands alone with a Gator Bowl projection. That outlet sees a Dec. 27 appearance against Minnesota in Jacksonville on ABC.

CBS Sports has the Wolfpack meeting UConn in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. in Charlotte.