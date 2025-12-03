Backstage Country
Robeson County Approves $213K Incentive for Biggs Park Mall Expansion

Biggs Park Mall has received permission from Robeson County to move forward with mall expansion project.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners gave the green light to a $213,000 annual incentive package for a Biggs Park Mall expansion on Monday at the county administration building in Lumberton. Commissioners also passed a County Retail Incentive Policy that sets up guidelines for future economic development incentives.

The expansion will pump $17 million to $19 million into the shopping center. Several new tenants are expected as part of the project.

Under an interlocal agreement, Lumberton will front the cost of the incentives to the property, and the county will reimburse the city for 50% of that amount, County Attorney Rob Davis said, per The Robesonian. Both the mall incentives and the new retail policy passed 7-0, with Commissioner Lance Herndon absent.

The new County Retail Incentive Policy requires applicants to be for-profit businesses that generate a minimum of $15 million increase in tax revenue. Applicants must provide 10% equity. Only projects that produce a significant number of new jobs will be considered.

