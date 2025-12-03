Three Simple DIY Retro Food and Drink Holiday Gifts Everyone Loves

Three retro Christmas treats, three easy projects, and a whole lot of cozy nostalgia - these DIY edible gifts are perfect for friends, coworkers, and anyone who appreciates “from my kitchen” charm. Each idea leans into a vintage vibe, but with an optional low‑sugar twist so you can gift something sweet without completely derailing December.

Cookie Mix in a Jar: Bake-Sale Nostalgia

Layered cookie mixes in mason jars look like they fell out of a 1970s holiday magazine: colorful, thrifty, and full of personality. The beauty is in the stripes—flour, sugar, and candy chips stacked like a snow globe you can eat.

Classic Jar Cookie Mix

Use a clean 1‑quart wide-mouth mason jar and layer:

• 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

• ¾ teaspoon baking soda

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ½ cup packed light brown sugar

• 5 tablespoons granulated sugar

• ½ cup chocolate chips

• ¾ cup red/green M&Ms (or enough to fill to the top)

Pack gently as you go so the layers stay distinct, then cap and decorate the lid with a circle of fabric, ribbon, or twine for that retro pantry look.

Baking Directions for the Tag:

Print or handwrite this and tie it on:

• Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C).

• In a bowl, whisk together ½ cup melted and cooled butter, 1 large egg, and 1 teaspoon vanilla.

• Add entire jar of mix and stir until combined.

• Scoop rounded tablespoons onto a lined baking sheet.

• Bake 8–10 minutes, until edges are lightly golden. Cool on the pan.

Low-Sugar Riff: For health‑conscious friends, you can swap part of the white sugar in the jar for a granular sweetener that measures like sugar, and choose sugar‑free chocolate chips or low‑sugar dark chocolate. On the tag, note: “Low‑sugar version: made with reduced sugar and dark chocolate.

Vintage Russian Tea Mix: “Friendship Tea” Revival

Revival Russian Tea - also known as Friendship Tea - is the ultimate church cookbook throwback, built on instant tea, orange drink mix, and warm spices. It’s bright, cozy, and perfect for people who live on hot drinks all winter long.

Classic Russian Tea Mix

In a large bowl, whisk together:

• 2 cups orange drink mix (Tang-style)

• 1 cup instant tea powder (plain or with lemon)

• 1 packet (about 1 ¼ oz) unsweetened lemonade mix

• 1–2 cups sugar, to taste

• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 2 teaspoons ground cloves

Spoon into small jars or tins, then add a cute mid‑century style label: starbursts, script fonts, or “Holiday Friendship Tea” all fit the mood.

Serving Directions for the Tag

Stir 1–2 heaping teaspoons of mix into 1 cup of hot water.

• Add more mix for a stronger, sweeter cup.

Low-Sugar Riff: To tone it down for coworkers watching sugar:

• Reduce the added sugar and rely more on the sweetened orange drink mix.

• Swap part of the sugar for a heat‑stable sweetener like stevia or monk fruit blend. On the label, call it “Light Russian Tea Mix” and add a little note: “Sweetened with a reduced-sugar blend.” This keeps the retro flavor while being friendlier for office sipping.

Christmas Cracker Candy: Tin-Filling Crowd Pleaser

Saltine cracker candy - often called “Christmas Crack” - is pure vintage potluck energy: salty crackers, buttery toffee, and a blanket of chocolate. It breaks into rustic shards that pack beautifully into cookie tins or cellophane bags.

Classic Cracker Candy

• 35–40 saltine crackers

• 1 cup butter (2 sticks)

• 1 cup packed brown sugar

• 2 cups chocolate chips

• Optional toppings: chopped pecans, crushed candy canes, sprinkles, or flaky salt

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a rimmed 9×13‑inch pan with foil and lightly grease.

• Arrange saltines in a single layer to cover the bottom.

• In a saucepan, bring butter and brown sugar to a boil, stirring; simmer 3–5 minutes until thick and glossy.

• Carefully pour over crackers and spread to coat.

• Bake 5–7 minutes, until the caramel is bubbling all over.

• Remove from oven, sprinkle chocolate chips on top, let sit a minute, then spread into an even layer.

• Add toppings, cool completely, then chill until firm. Break into pieces and pack into tins.

Lower-Sugar-ish Riff: This one will always be a treat, but you can soften the sugar hit a bit: • Use darker chocolate (70%+) instead of milk chocolate.