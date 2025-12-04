Bladen Community College Opens Commercial Kitchen at Historic Center

Bladen Community College unveiled a commercial kitchen at the Booker T. Washington Center. Three culinary events followed. High school students mingled with college students and working chefs. The new space showcased BCC's expanding culinary programs and real-world training.

West Bladen High School culinary students dropped by earlier in the week. They chopped, stirred, and sautéed while learning about professional tools and kitchen workflows. BCC culinary staff worked alongside them, showing what culinary school demands and what the foodservice world expects.

BCC Culinary Program students faced three-course meal evaluations this week. Each plate had to reach evaluators at precise moments, testing their ability to manage time, maintain composure, and keep pace in a working kitchen.

The evaluation measured several competencies: menu design and how flavors worked together, professional cooking methods, portion sizing and plate presentation, plus creativity paired with technical execution. Chef Hannah Martin ran the event. Guest evaluators Chef Willie Meeks and Chef Greg Davis watched, tasted, and shared their thoughts.

East Bladen High School students toured the new kitchen, too. They saw BCC's Culinary Program taking shape, walked through the training space, and examined equipment and opportunities waiting after high school ends.