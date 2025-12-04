Jon Pardi and Miranda Lambert to Headline Two-Night PBR Event at Florida State Stadium

PBR has announced a major two-night entertainment lineup for PBR Florida State, set for March 13 and 14, 2026, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. The weekend pairs the "Unleash The Beast" major with full-scale stadium concerts, featuring Jon Pardi headlining Friday night and Miranda Lambert on Saturday. The stop in Tallahassee marks the 13th event in an 18-stop regular-season schedule and will showcase more than 50 top-ranked bulls alongside the sport's leading riders.

Transforming the stadium into a world-class bull-riding and concert venue requires extensive preparation, including a 50-person crew and approximately 20 semi-trucks working over the course of about a week. PBR officials note that the production is designed to elevate the fan experience while demonstrating how major college venues can host large-scale Western sports and music programming.

“Bringing the 'Unleash The Beast' and two major concerts to Doak Campbell Stadium represents another huge step in how PBR is redefining live sports and entertainment,” said Sean Gleason, CEO of PBR. “Adding Jon Pardi and Miranda Lambert turns an already massive weekend into a stadium experience fans cannot get anywhere else. This partnership showcases what is possible when universities open their doors to world-class Western sports and music.”

FSU leadership emphasized the community and campus impact of hosting the combined event, highlighting the draw of top-tier performers and elite bull-riding athletes.

“We're thrilled to welcome Jon Pardi and Miranda Lambert to Tallahassee as part of this landmark event for our campus and community,” said Michael Alford, Vice President and Director of Athletics at FSU. “Their performances, combined with the world-class athleticism of PBR, will make this an unforgettable weekend at Doak.”