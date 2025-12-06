This Day in Country History: December 6

Dec. 6 has been a busy day in the country music world, witnessing several certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, Travis Tritt helping start the reunion tour of the Eagles, and a holiday special from none other than Dolly Parton.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Travis Tritt and Carrie Underwood had milestones on Dec. 6:

Travis Tritt was shooting a video of himself performing the Eagles' song "Take It Easy" in a bar in Los Angeles, California, and asked the Eagles to appear in the video. After their encounter on the set, the Eagles decided to reform as a group and, in 1994, began touring again. 2022: Carrie Underwood won Country Artist of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards. This was Underwood's 10th People's Choice Award, with her previous wins including Favorite Female Singer, Favorite Country Artist, and Favorite Star Under 35.

Cultural Milestones

The Country Music Association made a significant donation, and Jason Aldean performed in Las Vegas for the first time in two years on Dec. 6:

Kelsea Ballerini announced at Oliver Middle School in Nashville that the CMA was donating $1 million to help support music education throughout the Metro Nashville Public Schools system. Funds for this donation were raised through the CMA Music Fest, held in Nashville in June. 2019: Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas, Nevada, to perform his first full show in the city since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in 2017. Aldean was on stage singing at the time of the shooting but was not injured during the horrific event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Artists received single and album certifications, and Dolly Parton had a holiday special air on Dec. 6:

Morgan Wallen's "Whiskey Glasses" received a 2x Platinum certification from the RIAA. Other RIAA certifications on this same day included Jason Aldean's album They Don't Know, which received a Gold, Jon Pardi's "Dirt on My Boots," which got a 3x Platinum, and Eric Church's "Carolina," which snagged a Gold. 2020: Dolly Parton's A Holly Dolly Christmas aired on CBS, with Parton performing classic Christmas songs as well as faith-based hymns. Many of the songs featured on this special also appeared on her holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A wedding and a death occurred on Dec. 6:

John Rich from country duo Big & Rich married his longtime sweetheart, Joan Bush. The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in Nashville and later enjoyed a large reception at the Fontanel Mansion. 2018: Dolly Parton's brother, Floyd Parton, passed away. He was a songwriter who penned songs such as "Rockin' Years," performed by Dolly and Ricky Van Shelton.