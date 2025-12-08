Tyler, Wilson, and Yungblud Release ‘Wild Woman’ Remix

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Lainey Wilson team up with Yungblud on a newly released reimagined version of “Wild Woman.” What began as an early tease about Wilson’s involvement has now expanded into a full collaboration, with Yungblud also releasing a remix tied to Wilson’s ongoing promotional push.

Yungblud's cross-genre collaborative campaign through the One More Time EP is part of a larger marketing initiative. Wilson's growing presence in rock spaces makes her a natural fit, extending a pattern that includes her appearance with the Rolling Stones in Chicago to perform "Dead Flowers" on the Hackney Diamonds tour.

Yungblud said in a statement of the Wilson-featured version, "I'm really hyped to have Lainey Wilson jump on this record with us. I have been a fan of her for a while. Her life story is truly inspirational. With this record, we really needed a female vocalist who could carry it with the level of authenticity that Lainey embodies. We needed a wild woman, and we for sure got one!"

The Wilson–Tyler pairing has already drawn attention after their notable performance of "Dream On" at the Jam for Janie charity event at the Hollywood Palladium following the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. The appearance marked Tyler's return to the stage after Aerosmith paused touring in 2024 due to a vocal cord injury. Jam for Janie also featured Mick Fleetwood and additional guest performers.

"Dream On," written by Tyler and released as Aerosmith's 1973 debut single, remains one of Boston's most recognizable rock staples. Video clips from the Wilson-Tyler rendition circulated widely on Instagram, while additional footage from Tyler's GRAMMY-week performances surfaced on social media.

Speculation about additional reunions has arisen from the continued social interaction between Wilson and Tyler since their last meeting. Examples of such interactions can be found in promotional images associated with "Wild Woman," particularly the "cowgirl" hat worn by Wilson. This type of image helps solidify the brand theme both artists are using for their upcoming collaboration.