Market House Roundabout Will Close Dec. 10 for Clock Installation

The Market House roundabout and surrounding streets will be closed on Dec. 10 to reinstall clocks in the structure.

Will Pryzgoda / Beasley Media

The Market House roundabout in Downtown Fayetteville will shut down Dec. 10 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Workers will install four clocks on top. The city announced it on Dec. 4.

Each street leading to the roundabout will be blocked. Hay St. closes from Donaldson and Anderson St. Green St. shuts down from Maiden Lane and Bow Street.

Person St. won't be accessible from Otis Jones Parkway. Bow St. and Gilespie St. will also be blocked from Otis Jones Parkway and Franklin St. All these roads lead directly to the Market House and must be closed while crews work overhead.

Signs will show alternate paths. Drivers should expect to add extra minutes to their trips when passing through downtown that day.

The clocks were removed for repairs and are will go back in the structure on Tuesday. This clock job is one piece of the Market House project that has been underway for months, bringing new lighting and other updates to the old building at the center of town.

All downtown shops will remain open despite the street closures. People can still reach stores and public areas on foot without any trouble during working hours.

All streets are expected to reopen after 4 p.m. One day should be enough for the team to finish.

kelly shearingWriter
