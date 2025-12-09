NC State Soccer Reaches College Cup For The First Time In 35 Years, Eyes National Championship

NC State toppled Georgetown 3-2 on December 6. The win pushed them into the NCAA College Cup for the second time in program history. The last time they advanced to the College Cup was 35 years ago in 1990.

The Wolfpack started scoring early with a goal by Taig Healy in the 6th minute. By the 8th minute, midfielder Drew Lovelace placed a penalty in the back of the net to put the wolf pack ahead 2-0.

Georgetown scored in the 34th minute but conceded another handball in their own box shortly after. Carlos Santamaria put the penalty kick away to bring the Wolfpack to 3-1. Georgetown found the back of the net again in 37th minute to bring the game to 3-2 at halftime.

The last 45 minutes saw the Wolfpack digging deep on defense to keep their lead. Despite the second half being scoreless, the intensity was high with both sides battling to create chances on goal.

"It was the most hectic 45 minutes we've had all season," said Lovelace to Inside Pack Sports. "To be able to shut them out in that second half was unreal. Everybody was just working for one another, really prideful defending. I think it was just like working for your brother on the right."

The win is a huge achievement for head coach Marc Hubbard, who came in before last season with big goals. His first year didn't go as planned, but now the squad has achieved what many thought was impossible.