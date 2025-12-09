Treaty Oak Revival Announces 25-City Arena Tour for ‘West Texas Degenerate’ Album

Treaty Oak Revival announced a major 2026 headlining tour in support of their third self-released studio album, West Texas Degenerate. The run kicks off in February with a series of arena and major-venue dates across the U.S., including stops in Nashville, Sacramento, Portland, and Salt Lake City, along with the band's first-ever show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Support acts for the Southaven date include William Clark Green and Parker Ryan.

The band says this tour is a way to "pay back" the fans for all of their support over the years: "Our fans have shown up for us in ways we never expected, and this tour feels like the best way to pay that back. We're still the same degenerates, just a whole lot louder, and we're ready to raise hell with everyone who walks through those doors." The live show has maintained its high-octane, rowdy nature as a staple of West Texas raw energy.