Treaty Oak Revival Announces 25-City Arena Tour for ‘West Texas Degenerate’ Album

Treaty Oak Revival announced a major 2026 headlining tour in support of their third self-released studio album, West Texas Degenerate. The run kicks off in February with a series of…

Jeremiah Vanley, Lance Vanley, Sam Canty and Andrew Carey of Treaty Oak Revival perform during the 2025 Railbird Music Festival at The Infield at Red Mile on June 01, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Treaty Oak Revival announced a major 2026 headlining tour in support of their third self-released studio album, West Texas Degenerate. The run kicks off in February with a series of arena and major-venue dates across the U.S., including stops in Nashville, Sacramento, Portland, and Salt Lake City, along with the band's first-ever show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Support acts for the Southaven date include William Clark Green and Parker Ryan.

The band says this tour is a way to "pay back" the fans for all of their support over the years: "Our fans have shown up for us in ways we never expected, and this tour feels like the best way to pay that back. We're still the same degenerates, just a whole lot louder, and we're ready to raise hell with everyone who walks through those doors." The live show has maintained its high-octane, rowdy nature as a staple of West Texas raw energy.

The West Texas Degenerate album boasts 14 tracks with collaborations with Muscadine Bloodline and William Clark Green while incorporating Texas twang, pop-punk, and rock's influence. The album includes singles such as "Happy Face" and "Bad State of Mind," the latter climbing to No. 1 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 and No. 19 on Hot Country Songs, supported by a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance. A new music video for "Blue Star" includes appearances from several Texas musicians, strengthening the band's ties within the regional scene.

