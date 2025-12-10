Chris Stapleton and Brooks & Dunn Will Headline Two Step Inn Festival in Texas

The Two Step Inn Festival will be back at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas, on April 18–19, 2026. This will be the fourth year that organizers say it is the world's largest outdoor honky-tonk. The event is meant to be a family-friendly, outdoor, park-like experience that focuses on Texas culture. The beautiful San Gabriel River, live oaks, and open-air dance floors will add to the experience.

Brooks & Dunn will headline the event on Saturday, Apr. 19, and Chris Stapleton will close it on Sunday, Apr. 20. The Goo Goo Dolls, Tracy Lawrence, Wade Bowen, Muscadine Bloodline, Randy Travis: More Life, Randy Rogers Band, and Clay Walker are also set to perform.

Organizers stress that the festival will have more than 30 artists performing on three stages with multiple dance floors, giving people a lot of honky-tonk fun all weekend long. People can expect concerts with Texas-themed music, as well as food and vendor experiences that showcase the state's creative and culinary traditions. The festival's official website has information about tickets, lineups, and vendors.

The curated Texas experience includes vintage, artisan, and craft vendors, as well as Central Texas food, all in an outdoor setting that reflects the culture of the area. The festival invites people to enjoy a mix of Texas music, food, and crafts that show off the state's spirit.