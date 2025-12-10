Oscar the Grouch Lands Perfect Endorsement Deal With Glad Trash Bags

Glad revives its most popular, decades-long, star-studded ad campaign, “Don’t Get Mad. Get Glad.”

If you lived your entire life in a trash can, landing an endorsement deal for a trash bag company would be about as ideal as it gets. Fortunately, everyone's favorite trash-dwelling Muppet has done just that, as Oscar the Grouch has teamed up with Glad.

Glad has rolled out a musical campaign featuring the green curmudgeon from Sesame Street, offering an upbeat performance called "I Love Trash – The Remix feat. Oscar the Grouch."

In the new commercial, Oscar fronts a musical number highlighting Glad's trash bags. The musical transforms his well-known song, "I Love Trash," into a group performance showing how Glad's products handle mess.

This marks the first time Glad's "Don't Get Mad. Get Glad." campaign showcases a non-human character. Oscar the Grouch is the star, making trash chores more fun.

The campaign leans into nostalgia by blending Glad's long-standing slogan, first introduced in 1987, with Oscar. This strategy aims to connect with different age groups by merging familiar themes.

"No one feels more strongly about trash than Oscar the Grouch, so we knew we had to reach out to Sesame Street for the relaunch of 'Don't Get Mad. Get Glad,'" said Kellie Li, Marketing Director at Glad. "Our intention behind this campaign is to show that trash doesn't have to be associated with a feeling of ick, avoidance, or grouchiness; thanks to Glad trash bags, taking out the trash doesn't have to be a chore."

The campaign includes various versions of the Oscar musical piece. There are extended versions and shorter edits for the U.S. and Canada. Social previews are available on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to engage both older and younger viewers.

In addition, Glad is offering limited-edition Oscar-inspired trash bag totes. Fans can follow @gladproducts for a December giveaway to get this exclusive item.

For those who miss out, special Oscar-branded trash bag packages will be available at Walmart in the spring, serving as a campaign reminder during cleaning season.

"If there's one thing anyone who has ever watched Sesame Street knows, it's that Oscar the Grouch loves trash," said Jennifer Ahearn, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships at Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street. "We were excited to team up with Glad for their iconic campaign with our grouchy green friend."