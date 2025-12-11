Backstage Country
2025 St. Jude Radiothon Tote Board

We are ready to do everything we can to make sure no child dies from cancer ever again!

The St. Jude Radiothon Tote Board is Presented By
Every year, KML and Sunny 94.3 are proud to present the St. Jude Country Cares for Kids Radiothon. We are ready to do everything we can to make sure no child dies from cancer ever again!

You can become a Partner in Hope today by DONATING HERE or by calling 1-800-789-2044. Or text WKML to 785833. Your $19 monthly donation will get you a Music Gives to St. Jude Kids shirt, and will help us get closer to finding cures for childhood cancers.

Special thanks to our friends at Lumbee River EMC for sponsoring our tote board, so we can keep you updated on our progress! Check back all week long to see how high we can go!

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
