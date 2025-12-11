Jelly Roll Broke Down After Craig Morgan Invited Him to Become Opry Member

Some moments in country music hit harder than a powerful ballad, especially if it’s genuine and heartfelt, like Jelly Roll’s reaction to a surprise invitation by Craig Morgan to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Tennessee native broke down in tears when Morgan extended the invitation to him via a video message during an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast. Naturally, Roll was surprised, and his authentic reaction is truly touching.

The Surprise That Took Jelly Roll Out

The “Need a Favor” singer was surprised mid-interview when one of his musical heroes, Craig Morgan, appeared in a video message to tell him about the good news. Like all other country artists (except perhaps those who are already members), being invited to the Opry is a big deal, and for Roll, who grew up 15 minutes away from Antioch, Tennessee, it was truly a full-circle moment for him.

Craig Morgan: The Perfect Messenger

Roll made his Opry debut in 2021. The next year, he returned to perform his hits. During Morgan’s performance later that same evening, he invited Roll back to the stage to sing “Almost Home” with him. Sharing that past moment made it even more meaningful for Morgan to be the one inviting Roll into the Opry.

Joe Rogan’s interview with Roll was almost at the end when he asked Roll to look at the TV screen where Morgan appeared. He congratulated Roll on everything he has accomplished so far in his career and for the “positive difference” he has made. Morgan continued, “You’re doing great work, buddy, and I’ll never forget meeting you on the Grand Ole Opry and how much it meant to me to hear you say my music helped you get through some really tough times. That’s one thing country music does really well.”

Roll seemed to already have an idea where Morgan was heading when he removed his headphones and looked at the screen wide-eyed. “Who would’ve ever dreamed back then that I’d be back at the Opry house today to say, Jelly Roll, you’re officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It’s an honor to say, welcome to the family, brother,” Morgan declared.

Why This Moment Mattered So Much

Roll tried to hide his tears as Rogan hugged him to celebrate the milestone. He said, “It don’t get no bigger in country music, Bubba…I googled Craig Morgan. I heard ‘Almost Home’ in jail, and you’ve heard the song, right? It’s like the most tear-jerking song about a homeless man, and it just reminded me of jail. Just no matter where you are, the mind’s strong. I came home, and the song is so much, I was like, ‘Craig Morgan Live.’ It’s like ‘Grand Ole Opry house,’ and I was like, I’ll go, and could barely afford tickets. I think I talked some girl into buying them for me.”

He continued, “I went and sat by myself. I had an ankle bracelet on, so each show went off at nine. It had to be home at nine, so I was like, if he’s the last one, I’m screwed. And he comes out and sings almost home, and I’m not bull—ing. I’d maybe cried 10 times in my life at that point, and I cried. I cried. I cried like I’m crying here now. And I just remember thinking, ‘Man…I want to make people feel the way he makes me feel. That’s what I want to do.’”