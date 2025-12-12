Beasley Fayetteville Raises $213,645 For St. Jude In 39th Annual Radiothon

Our favorite two days of the year have come and gone, and thanks to our Beasley Fayetteville listening family, we've set new records in our St. Jude Children's Research Hospital radiothon.

Celebrating 39 continuous years of the Country Cares For Kids campaign, WKML and Sunny 94.3 combined to raise $213,645 to make sure we will see a day where no child dies from cancer.

"What a wonderful gift it is for us to have such an amazing listening family who truly have hearts of gold," said Sarah Weaver, KML Programming Director. "Our team is passionate about helping the families of St. Jude, and we love that our KML Family feels the same way. We truly couldn't do this without them."

The two-day radiothon kicked off Thursday morning, with The Big Wake Up With Don Chase & Sarah telling stories of hope and inspiration. No family at St. Jude ever pays ANYTHING for treatment, and it's because of the money raised during events like this. Throughout the day Thursday and Friday, Don and Sarah were joined with tag-teams of Minda Lou and Dashawn Byron (DB) on air.

We were proud to have on board our friends at Sunny 94.3, breaking into the Christmas music cheer with some stories of hope and inspiration as well!

"We saw our team pour their hearts into these kids and their families in a way that truly moved me," Weaver said. "St. Jude's mission is something we all carry close, and it’s a privilege to stand behind it with the support of our incredible listening family."

St. Jude is an important mission for our Beasley Fayetteville stations, because of the incredible work they do. The hospital in Memphis, Tenn. provides completely FREE medical care for children battling various pediatric cancers. The average patient treatment expense is $425,000, and families never have to pay a penny for any of that. It's because of the incredible opening of your hearts and wallets that this is even a possibility. And all of that research is shared freely with hospitals all over the world, including right here in North Carolina.

We'd also like to give special thanks to our corporate partners in the 2025 Radiothon, without whom we would be lost.

Foust Heating and Air Conditioning

Canady's Termite and Pest Control

Lumbee River EMC

Stanley Steemer

Northside Family Eye Care

Certified Heating & Air Conditioning

Rainbow Pediatrics of Fayetteville

The Barbeque Hut

Arnold Services

and so many other local partners!