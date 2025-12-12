North Carolina DMV Now Allows Back‑to‑Back Online ID Renewals

Backstage Country
kelly shearing
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has introduced consecutive online renewals for state ID cards. Eligible residents can renew twice without setting foot in an office. This change went live on Tuesday and completes the rollout of Senate Bill 245.

Non-REAL ID state cards can now be renewed online two times back-to-back. REAL ID state cards qualify for a second online renewal if the cardholder has finished an in-person transaction since their last renewal.

The agency projects this expanded service could generate 400,000 additional online transactions each year. Recent improvements have already produced nearly 80,000 extra online renewals in just nine weeks since Senate Bill 245 kicked in.

"This completes the implementation of Senate Bill 245 by bringing the same convenience we've extended to driver license holders to state ID customers," said NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine, according to an NCDMV press release. "From teen driver upgrades to back-to-back online renewals, these changes are reducing lines at our offices and making government services more accessible for everyone."

Gov. Stein signed Senate Bill 245 into law on Sept. 30. The rollout began in early October with phased upgrades across different license types and ID types.

Teen drivers were permitted to upgrade from a Level 2 Limited Provisional License to a Level 3 Full Provisional License online on Nov. 4. The latest phase for state ID cards wraps up the series of enhancements outlined in the legislation.

Officials say the improvements have streamlined access for thousands while freeing up resources for customers who still need in-person visits. Wait times at the DMV are expected to drop as expanded online options aim to cut down delays at physical locations across the state.

