Jake Owen Confirms Sobriety Remains Intact After Tearful Social Media Video Sparks Fan Concern

The country music community rallied this week after Jake Owen, 44, posted and later deleted an emotional video that raised concerns about his well-being, sobriety, and future in the industry. In that clip, Owen said he was “f***ing crying my eyes out,” questioning whether he wanted to continue his career, and explained, “got dressed up in a suit and I went downtown to give a check to my ex, and she can hand me back my ring… once it's all over, it's over.” The vulnerable footage, filmed at 10 a.m. after leaving his business manager's office, prompted immediate outreach from fans and fellow artists.

On Thursday, Owen returned to social media with a calmer, unscripted message to clarify his state of mind. “I really feel responsible and owe it to you all to hop on here unscripted after thinking about some things that happened, you know, the other day when I popped on here and was just overly emotional and kind of let myself break down in front of the world,” he said. He reassured fans that he remained sober, noting he has four years of sobriety, was sober in the original video, and has not broken sobriety despite speculation.

Owen emphasized his family-centered focus as he continues navigating personal growth. “My world consists of my little girls. I'm a father, I'm a son, I'm a brother, and I'm a friend to so many people. And I felt like — I worried I scared a lot of people, and I'm really, I'm regretful for that because I don't want to worry anybody. I am OK. I'm fine.” He reiterated that his emotional moment did not reflect his true feelings about the music industry, expressing gratitude for his career, loved ones, and the gratitude journal that has helped keep him grounded.

“I'm just a guy that's at a place in his life where he's trying to just figure out how to be a better man…and I'm on my way,” Owen said. “love you. I'm sorry if I scared you. Thank you for your messages.”