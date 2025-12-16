Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: December 19-December 21

There are many festive things to do in Fayetteville this weekend. The city is full of holiday cheer, and residents and visitors can enjoy lighted garden tours and drive-throughs, theater performances, sports matches, and hands-on exhibits.

Holiday Lights in the Garden 2025

What: A festive illuminated garden experience

A festive illuminated garden experience When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, through Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, through Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. Where: Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville

Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville Cost: Nonmember adult: $15.40; nonmember child (ages 3-10): $9.90; member adult: $11; member child (ages 3-10): $6.60; older adults/military $13.20; and children under age 3 are free

Holiday Lights in the Garden 2025 at Cape Fear Botanical Garden transforms the grounds into a glowing winter wonderland. With interactive displays, holiday music, and thousands of twinkling lights, the garden invites families and friends to wander its illuminated paths, snap photos with Santa and The Grinch, and bask in seasonal magic.

Drive-Thru Christmas in the Park

What: A cozy drive-through with holiday lights

A cozy drive-through with holiday lights When: Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. Where: Arnette Park, 2165 Wilmington Highway, Fayetteville

Arnette Park, 2165 Wilmington Highway, Fayetteville Cost: Free

Drive‑Thru Christmas in the Park transforms Arnette Park's woodland paths into a glowing holiday light exhibit. Visitors can stay warm and cozy inside their cars as they drive through illuminated displays that wind through 100 acres. This relaxing, festive experience is perfect for families, friends, or anyone who wants to soak up seasonal cheer from the comfort of their vehicle.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

What: A heartfelt and hilarious holiday show

A heartfelt and hilarious holiday show When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 2 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Where: Cape Fear Regional Theatre, 1707 Owen Drive, Fayetteville

Cape Fear Regional Theatre, 1707 Owen Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Adults: $18; children: $13

The 34th annual production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" offers audiences plenty of laughs. The story follows the infamous Herdman kids, who take over the local church's annual Christmas pageant and cause chaos with their reckless behavior. As they encounter "The Christmas Story" for the first time, their curiosity about the classic holiday tale leads to unexpected, heartwarming moments.

Other Events

Fayetteville's weekend events offer a lively mix of sports, pop culture, and family-friendly excitement. From fast-paced hockey action to anime fandom fun and hands-on reptile encounters, there's something engaging for everyone: