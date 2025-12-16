Backstage Country
Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: December 19-December 21

The city is full of holiday cheer, and residents and visitors can enjoy lighted garden tours and drive-throughs, theater performances, sports matches and more.

Jennifer Eggleston
botanical garden holiday lights
Image Courtesy Cape Fear Botanical Garden

There are many festive things to do in Fayetteville this weekend. The city is full of holiday cheer, and residents and visitors can enjoy lighted garden tours and drive-throughs, theater performances, sports matches, and hands-on exhibits.

Holiday Lights in the Garden 2025

  • What: A festive illuminated garden experience
  • When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, through Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville
  • Cost: Nonmember adult: $15.40; nonmember child (ages 3-10): $9.90; member adult: $11; member child (ages 3-10): $6.60; older adults/military $13.20; and children under age 3 are free

Holiday Lights in the Garden 2025 at Cape Fear Botanical Garden transforms the grounds into a glowing winter wonderland. With interactive displays, holiday music, and thousands of twinkling lights, the garden invites families and friends to wander its illuminated paths, snap photos with Santa and The Grinch, and bask in seasonal magic.

Drive-Thru Christmas in the Park

  • What: A cozy drive-through with holiday lights
  • When: Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Arnette Park, 2165 Wilmington Highway, Fayetteville
  • Cost: Free

Drive‑Thru Christmas in the Park transforms Arnette Park's woodland paths into a glowing holiday light exhibit. Visitors can stay warm and cozy inside their cars as they drive through illuminated displays that wind through 100 acres. This relaxing, festive experience is perfect for families, friends, or anyone who wants to soak up seasonal cheer from the comfort of their vehicle.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

  • What: A heartfelt and hilarious holiday show
  • When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 2 and 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Cape Fear Regional Theatre, 1707 Owen Drive, Fayetteville
  • Cost: Adults: $18; children: $13

The 34th annual production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" offers audiences plenty of laughs. The story follows the infamous Herdman kids, who take over the local church's annual Christmas pageant and cause chaos with their reckless behavior. As they encounter "The Christmas Story" for the first time, their curiosity about the classic holiday tale leads to unexpected, heartwarming moments.

Other Events

Fayetteville's weekend events offer a lively mix of sports, pop culture, and family-friendly excitement. From fast-paced hockey action to anime fandom fun and hands-on reptile encounters, there's something engaging for everyone:

  • Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Fayetteville Marksmen: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville
  • Fayetteville Anime-Fest: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville
  • Repticon: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
