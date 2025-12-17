Trisha Yearwood Recalls Garth Brooks’s Epic Holiday Prank

Trisha Yearwood just threw husband Garth Brooks under the bus.

The Georgia-born singer, actress, and television personality recently shared an anecdote about the time Brooks turned a holiday gift into an epic prank, proving once and for all that celebrities are really like us (and you sometimes can’t trust your spouse not to tell stories about you).

Trisha Yearwood Shares the Funniest Gift Garth Brooks Got Someone

In an interview with CMT, the “She’s in Love with the Boy” singer shared the story of Brooks’ gift to a family member under the spending limit of $20. However, the recipient did think they hit the jackpot with Brooks being their Secret Santa and going way above the limit by gifting them with a pair of Beats headphones.

She recalled when Brooks participated in her family’s Christmas gift-giving tradition, “The funniest gift was, you know, everyone does those Christmas gifts where you have to bring someone silly, like silly Santa or whatever, and you can only spend $20.”

The first year, Brooks’ gift didn’t get the laughs he expected, which led him to spend an entire year planning the next one: “We had some of those Beats headphones, and he saved the box. It was a 20-buck limit. When that person that picked that package up opened it, and they saw the Beats box, they were so excited.”