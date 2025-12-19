Jamey Johnson and Megan Moroney to Headline Benefit Show in Birmingham

Jamey Johnson and Megan Moroney will unite for a one-night MOJO benefit concert in Birmingham, Alabama, on Jan. 15, 2026, at the Fennec. The event will channel all proceeds to the Megan Moroney Foundation, supporting anti-bullying and mental-health initiatives, and to The Give It Away Foundation, led by Jamey and Brittney Johnson. The show continues Johnson's long history of charitable work, including with veterans groups, military families, Toys for Tots, and the Nikki Mitchell Foundation.

Moroney's participation follows a significant career surge, with her Cloud 9 Tour mapped across major U.S. venues ahead of her third album. At participating shows, she will donate one dollar from every ticket sold to her foundation. Her ascent has been closely tied to Johnson's mentorship. He invited her to join his What A View Tour in 2022, played a role in her 2023 Grand Ole Opry debut, and supported the momentum sparked by her 2021 single "Hair Salon."

The MOJO Concert will feature a duet of the song “Angel From Montgomery,” performed by Moroney in a way that reflects the evening's collaboration. The performers will also perform their greatest hits, and there is a chance for spontaneous onstage partnership to enhance the charitable aspect of the event. Additionally, the MOJO Concert recognizes Moroney and the songwriters/performers, Benjy Langley, for his growth as an artist, highlighting his continued commitment to supporting emerging talent.

Johnson emphasized the importance of targeted giving, stating, "We love helping people in need. This will allow us to direct money to certain places where there is considerable need." He also reiterated his dedication to supporting women in country music, adding, "The girls in our business don't have it easy like the guys. They can't just go to the bars, make a bunch of noise, and get right through. So I'm always looking out to make sure that I can do my part to help female country performers get a little bit further down the road. Now they're superstars — that's been a blast to see happen."