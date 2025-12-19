Keith Urban Visits Nashville Children’s Hospital, Donates Guitars to Music Therapy Program

Keith Urban brought holiday cheer to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt during a two-hour Christmas visit that included answering questions, taking photos, and performing an acoustic set with a sing-along for young patients. The country star has long supported the Nashville hospital, and his return visit further highlighted the role music plays in comfort and healing for hospitalized children.

Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, said the staff is "truly grateful" for his time in a statement. "Keith is a wonderful friend to our hospital with several visits over the years," added Rush.

Rush's statement continued, "His thoughtful and generous gift of guitars to our Music Therapy Program will help us continue using music as added therapy to bring comfort and healing to children during their hospital stay."

The visit also spotlighted the hospital's music therapy initiatives and its Seacrest Studios, where children engage with creative arts to ease anxiety and support treatment. Urban's donation of guitars will directly assist these programs, reinforcing his long-standing commitment to the facility.

Monroe Carell remains one of the Southeast's premier pediatric centers. "We are ranked nationally in 10 specialties, offer the highest-level NICU and emergency care, and partner with experts across Vanderbilt University Medical Center," reads the website. "Our pioneering research and innovation in pediatric health care bring the latest treatments to our hospital and 22 regional and affiliated clinics."