This Day in Country History: December 20

Country music stars got into the holiday spirit on Dec. 20 with Christmas specials aired on TV. Garth Brooks held a sold-out benefit concert in Nashville on this day, and Randy Rogers bought a legendary Texas music venue.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Miranda Lambert, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood shared the holiday spirit on Dec. 20:

During an acoustic performance filmed at her home, Miranda Lambert sang a heartfelt version of her song, "Bluebird," as part of CBS's 22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays. Lambert's performance was part of a series focused on foster children and the foster parents who adopted them. 2020: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hosted a live performance that aired on CBS. Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event showed the couple performing several seasonal songs live from their home to spread Christmas cheer, as COVID-19 restrictions prohibited in-person shows.

Cultural Milestones

These were two important milestones in country music history on Dec. 20:

The legendary Little Jimmy Dickens performed for the last time at the Grand Ole Opry. Known for his humorous songs and short stature, Dickens was the Grand Ole Opry's oldest member. He passed away at the age of 94 on Jan. 2, 2015. 2019: Garth Brooks raised significant funds for flood relief at Bridgestone Arena. Proceeds from this high-energy Brooks show went to the Community Fund of Middle Tennessee to help victims of the May floods that ravaged the Nashville area and damaged numerous buildings, including the Grand Ole Opry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Record certifications and a holiday special were highlights of this day in country music history:

Jennifer Nettles from the band Sugarland hosted the 3rd Annual CMA Country Christmas on ABC on Dec. 20. Artists who performed at this holiday special included Dierks Bentley, Lady A, Little Big Town, and Scotty McCreery. The show was taped at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. 2019: Several artists received certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. Chris Lane got a Platinum certification for his single "I Don't Know About You," Jon Pardi's "Heartache on the Dance Floor" went multi-Platinum, and Dierks Bentley's song "Say You Do" snagged a Platinum certification.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A record label signing and a new music venue were changes for this day:

"Speak of the Devil" singer Randy Rogers and Austin-based KRR Entertainment became the official owners of Cheatham Street Warehouse in San Marcos, Texas. Originally built as a grocery warehouse in 1910, the legendary music venue became a honky-tonk music hall in 1974 and has hosted several major country music stars. 2017: Superstar Blake Shelton re-signed with the Warner Bros./Warner Music Nashville record label. Shelton was with Warner Music Nashville for 17 years and wanted to continue his working relationships with this successful record label. In 2024, Shelton moved to BMG/BBR Music Group.