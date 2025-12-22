KML Makes the Holidays Brighter for Two Special Families

Merry Christmas KML Family! Team KML has been busy this holiday season, getting together our annual Breaking & Entering holiday giveaways. We were honored to celebrate with two families this holiday season, thanks to our partners at Flow Automotive Group, Chick-Fil-A Skibo Square and Foust Heating & Air Conditioning.

Check out the video below to see one of the stories from our families this year. Our other family wishes to remain anonymous, so we're respecting that with minimal video footage.