Austin Michael Sets March 6 Release for Debut Album ‘Lonestar’ Featuring 13 Tracks

Austin Michael has collaborated with Joe Clemmons and Shane Minor on a new song that will appear on his forthcoming album, Lonestar. The track, "Why Not Whiskey," continues Michael's commitment to traditional country storytelling and has been added as a single as part of the album rollout. The song reflects a heartbreak-driven honky-tonk approach aimed at listeners drawn to classic country themes and sounds.

Michael has spent the last five years working hard on songwriting and playing guitar, which has taken him all the way from Texas to Nashville. During that time, he has developed an independent music career that has required him to take several risks both personally and financially — including living in his car while he worked to find writing and performance opportunities. That perseverance has shaped both his work ethic and his narrative-driven writing style.

Lonestar is a 13-song collection scheduled for release on Mar. 6, 2026. The album's overarching topics center on heartbreak and loneliness. The majority of the album's tracks were either written or co-written by Michael. In addition, many of these songs reflect how Michael's upbringing was shaped by his childhood in Van Alstyne, Texas, as well as the influence of traditional country music.

Previously released Lonestar previews include "Back on a Barstool," "Hard-Earned Heartache," and "Whiskey on a Wildfire." These songs feature contributions from writers and collaborators Heath Warren, Sam Martinez, Sergio Sanchez, and John Kraft. Together, the previews highlight a consistent sonic and lyrical direction grounded in personal experience and traditional country structures.

Michael's background includes growing up around rodeo culture in Texas, a viral appearance on American Idol at age 15, and a career that has since surpassed 17 million streams. He has also performed live alongside notable acts, further establishing his presence as a working country artist.