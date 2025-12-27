This Day in Country History: December 27

During the lull between Christmas and the New Year, many people take time to relax. Watching the Kennedy Center Honors can be a heartwarming experience, with artists singing or using the spoken word to pay tribute to the honorees. Country music artists, such as Jennifer Nettles, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks, and Vince Gill, performed songs the honorees are known for during the 2011 and 2016 Kennedy Center Honors.