Megan Moroney Releases Fan-Driven Music Video for ‘Beautiful Things’ Before ‘Cloud 9’ Album Drop

Megan Moroney released an official fan video for her single "Beautiful Things" on Christmas Eve, unveiling a collaborative project built entirely from fan-submitted clips. This release is the first part of her "Cloudmas" series on Instagram and also prepares listeners for her next album, Cloud 9, set for release in February 2026. Themes of love, light, home, and hope are represented in the video, which reinforces the importance of how she views herself as a role model and shows how intimate this song is with regard to her lyrics.

"On the 9th day of cloudmas… the official music video for beautiful things featuring YOU is out now on YouTube," Moroney posted on Instagram. "Thinking of y'all this Christmas. I know the holidays can bring a lot of different feelings, so wherever you are + whatever you're carrying, I'm sending u love & hugs." The caption dedicated the video to fans and their own "beautiful things," emphasizing gratitude and emotional connection during a complex holiday season.

"Beautiful Things" was co-written by Moroney with Connie Harrington, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jessi Alexander. The lyrics illustrate how self-doubt, others' judgment, and perseverance can serve as a means of survival. It portrays the fragility of dreams that ultimately support one another, despite being devalued and ridiculed by outside influences. Before the song, Moroney noted that she wrote it with her niece in mind. "When she was born, I remember just looking at her and being like, 'She's so perfect'," Moroney shared, "and I just never want anything sad to happen to her."

The fan video follows a late November call for submissions, when Moroney invited fans to share clips via a link in her bio. The last montage consists of ponies, sunsets, proposals, cartwheels, and happy daily moments, and helps preserve the project's collaborative spirit, driven by its fans. "Beautiful Things" was first performed live during the Am I Okay? Tour in Charleston, further cementing its bond with audiences.