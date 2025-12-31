Caribou Coffee Unveils New Winter Menu Featuring Cinnamon Sugar

Caribou Coffee is set to start 2026 with its popular Cinnamon Sugar drink selection and new high-protein Breakfast Bowls, launching nationwide on January 2. These favorite drinks and new breakfast options promise deliciousness and nutrition.

The seasonal menu highlights the warm flavor of Cinnamon Sugar drinks alongside new Breakfast Bowls. Carrie Sazama, Director of Product at Caribou, emphasized the effort to create a menu offering comfort and balance. She mentioned, "Our new Breakfast Bowls offer a flavorful and nutritious option guests can feel good about, and when combined with the return of our Cinnamon Sugar lineup and new everyday value offerings, it’s a winter menu designed to meet guests where they are," according to Caribou Coffee.

Breakfast Bowls are made with cage-free eggs, contain less than 250 calories, and are gluten-free. Non-dairy milk options, like oat milk and almond milk, are available at no extra cost, in line with Caribou's current non-dairy policies. This benefit is offered for in-store, drive-thru, or app orders.

Caribou has introduced new Combos, offering breakfast or lunch items for $10 under certain conditions. To enhance value, Caribou launched a limited-edition BrüMate Resa Tumbler, an insulated, spill-proof cup available from January 2 both in stores and online.

The network of Caribou's over 800 coffeehouses and more than 300 company-owned locations will have this menu. Since its first store opened in 1992, Caribou has stayed committed to high-quality coffee. As part of Panera Brands, Caribou has remained focused on premium ingredients, including specialty-grade coffee.

Caribou's Cinnamon Sugar lineup was first introduced in spring 2025 for a limited time. It included drinks like the Cinnamon Sugar Caramel Espresso Shaker, blending caramel and churro-flavored sauce with espresso and ice. These beverages use real cinnamon and caramel sauce, avoiding artificial flavors.

The company's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, lets customers earn rewards through points on menu items. The app supports early orders for various pick-up options.