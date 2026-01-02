IHRA Buys Historic Rockingham Speedway, Plans Revitalization Project

Jesse Love, driver of the #2 Whelen Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire at Rockingham Speedway on April 19, 2025 in Rockingham, North Carolina.

A major shift is underway for one of American motorsports’ most iconic venues. The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) has officially purchased Rockingham Speedway, the legendary North Carolina track known to racing fans around the world simply as "The Rock,"

Rockingham played a significant role in NASCAR history for decades, and its prominence has made its future a topic of interest for racing enthusiasts and local residents alike. Under new ownership, the aim is to honor that legacy while setting the stage for a broader slate of events.

"IHRA recognizes what Rockingham Speedway means to this community and to motorsports fans around the world," IHRA owner Darryl Cuttell said in a news release. "This is a special place with a strong foundation. Our goal is to be good stewards of the facility, respect its history, and work collaboratively to bring quality racing and entertainment back to The Rock."

IHRA’s plans for the speedway go beyond bringing races back; the organization is looking to transform the site into a multi-use destination that includes not just motorsports but also concerts and festival-style entertainment alongside marquee racing events. Facility upgrades and expanded fan amenities are part of a long-term vision that leaders say will revitalize the property and build on its rich past.

IHRA had a busy year in North Carolina racing, as the organization also purchased Galot Motorsports Park in Dunn in March of 2025, and renamed it Darana Motorsports Park.

Next spring’s racing calendar already reflects some of that forward momentum. The track is expected to draw significant attention over Easter weekend, when the return of a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event will feature a full schedule of on-track action, including the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West.

Local tourism officials have welcomed the change in ownership, pointing to the track’s importance as a driver of economic activity in Richmond County.

"For decades, The Rock has been one of our community’s most recognizable and celebrated tourism icons," Meghann Lambeth, Executive Director of the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority said in a release. "We’re proud to continue supporting Rockingham Speedway as it draws visitors to Rockin’ Richmond County under the new ownership of the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA)."