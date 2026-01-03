This Day in Country History: January 3

Jan. 3 has hosted some memorable country music moments over the years. Fans got to see Garth Brooks, Glen Campbell, and Dierks Bentley perform on this day. Tim McGraw, Eric Church, and Lanco all received significant record certifications, and fans enjoyed reading A GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Tim McGraw and Eric Church had milestones on Jan. 3:

Tim McGraw's album Number One Hits received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. It was later awarded a 2x Platinum certification on Nov. 27, 2024. Hit songs from this album included "Live Like You Were Dying," "The Cowboy in Me," and "I Like It, I Love It." 2018: Eric Church's album Mr. Misunderstood received a Platinum certification from the RIAA. Lanco's single "Greatest Love Story" also earned a Platinum certification on this day.

Cultural Milestones

Jan 3. saw a country legend say goodbye and a book release:

The legendary Glen Campbell performed at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as part of The Goodbye Tour. Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and decided to have one more tour before he could no longer perform. 2017: Hal Leonard Books and The Recording Academy published the book A GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends. This book features tributes to GRAMMY-Award winning country legends such as Dolly Parton.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These were notable music events for Jan. 3:

Dierks Bentley performed at the halftime show for the Discover Orange Bowl at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This was a college bowl game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. 2014: After his solo residency, Garth Brooks returned to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with his full band. Brooks and his band played for the Garth Brooks: The Man, His Band and His Music mini-residency.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a retirement to an engagement, these were industry changes for Jan. 3:

The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall announced that he was retiring from touring with the band. After 50 years of performing and touring, Bonsall's neuromuscular disorder made it difficult for him to walk and be on stage. 2025: Matt Stell got engaged to his sweetheart, Kasey Harvey. The couple got married the next day while on vacation in Mexico.