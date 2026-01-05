Luke Combs Sets Countdown for Album Announcement Following Record-Breaking Year

As both his touring plans and new music activity indicate, Luke Combs has had a good run of being busy and on the rise, and his latest music plans will surely hold up well in 2026. Fathers & Sons, Luke's newest album, is the most personal album of his career thus far, as it was influenced directly by Combs' experience as a parent. While that record focused on reflection, recent activity suggests Combs is already deep into what comes next.

"I've been spending the last couple of weeks working on what my next record looks like, and as it begins to take shape, I can honestly say I've never felt better about one at this stage," he wrote in March. "It's early on, but I really do think it could wind up being the best record I've ever made," Combs shared.

Industry chatter suggests a sixth studio album will arrive in 2026. That speculation builds on recent releases, including "Back in the Saddle," a crowdsourced tease through a secret Instagram account, and The Prequel, a three-song collection featuring "My Kinda Saturday Night," "15 Minutes," and "Days Like These." "Back in the Saddle" reached No. 1 at country radio, extending Combs' streak to 20 consecutive chart-toppers.

Additional unreleased songs, including "Sleepless in a Hotel Room," have fueled talk that the next album could feature an expansive tracklist of up to 22 songs. A countdown currently visible on LukeCombs.com is set to end Jan. 7, widely expected to coincide with an official album announcement and possibly a new single, rumored to be "Giving Her Away."

Beyond music, Combs continues to expand his footprint in entertainment. Last year, he opened Category 10, a Nashville entertainment complex developed with Opry Entertainment, with plans already announced for a Las Vegas location at The Flamingo in 2026.

In October, Combs became the highest RIAA-certified country artist in history with 168 million units sold. He is also the first country artist to earn 4 RIAA Diamond-certified singles.

Touring will anchor much of 2026. Announcing the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour with over 20 dates throughout North America and Europe, Combs will perform at many major venues, including Lambeau Field, Neyland Stadium, Notre Dame Stadium, and Wembley Stadium in two regions — North America and Europe — and eight different countries. As a historic achievement, Combs will be the first country artist ever to headline three consecutive nights at Wembley Stadium.