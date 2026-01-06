Did CBS Ban Jason Aldean From Singing This Song on Its New Year’s Eve Special?

Backstage Country
One of the stars who performed on CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash was Jason Aldean. As usual, the Georgia native brought his A-game to Bicentennial Park in Nashville; however, following the live broadcast, fans started alleging that his omission of the controversial, “Try That in a Small Town,” from the setlist was because CBS banned him from performing the track.   

The story caught attention fast, but a closer look shows that the “ban” was more online rumor than fact.  

The Controversial Hit

“Try That in a Small Town” is one of the most controversial country songs of all time. Upon its release in 2023, it was immediately criticized for its lyrics, and CMT pulled the video after three days, citing concerns over its content. However, the controversy surrounding the song only contributed to its popularity, as it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.  

Banned?  

Videos began circulating on TikTok, claiming that CBS prevented Aldean from performing the song during the live broadcast. These claims seem to be unfounded, as neither Aldean or CBS have addressed the supposed ban.   

