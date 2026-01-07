Price Earns Two GRAMMY Nominations for 2026 Awards

Margo Price has earned two nominations for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, marking a significant milestone in her career. Price is nominated for Best Traditional Country Album for Hard Headed Woman and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Love Me Like You Used to Do," her collaboration with Tyler Childers. The awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Feb. 1.

"I was so shocked and surprised and happy when I got my Grammy nomination," Price, 42, told PEOPLE during an interview at Nashville's Warner Chappell Music office in December. "It really is something that I've been looking forward to for a long time. Last time I was nominated for a GRAMMY, I was also pregnant, and so I feel like I'm kind of able to be really fully present this time around."

"When I got the news that I was nominated for the GRAMMY, I had stayed up pretty late the night before. I was on tour, and my phone just kept ringing and ringing despite having it on Do Not Disturb," Price recalls. "My sister came in, and she woke me up, and she's like, 'You have to get up right now. Somebody has some news for you.' I immediately started jumping up and down."

The recognition she is receiving is due to her personal and professional development. She was nominated for Best New Artist in 2019, and she has defined this awards season as a transition into a more empowered way of living. She mentions feeling much more grounded and present than she did during the 2019 award season.

Hard Headed Woman was recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville with a larger production budget and draws inspiration from classic country icons, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Leon Russell. The project continues Price's long-standing creative partnership with her husband, Jeremy Ivey, who co-created the album and was the first person she called after learning of the nominations.

The duet with Tyler Childers for "Love Me Like You Used to Do" grew out of a long friendship and is among Price's favorite recordings. "No matter who wins the category of traditional country, I'm going to be happy because I love everybody in that category," adds Price, who is also nominated alongside Charley Crockett (Dollar a Day) and Zach Top (Ain't in It for My Health).