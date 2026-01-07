Riley Green Talks About New Single ‘Change My Mind’

Released to country radio on January 5, Riley Green’s latest single, “Change My Mind,” is already gaining serious traction. In fact, it was the most-added song on country radio, with 97 stations on board. Co-written with longtime collaborators Erik Dylan and Randy Montana, the song’s lyrics resonate with many listeners, which is why it's already found massive success.

What the Song is About

The song follows the singer singing about a woman he’s been involved with, but has already decided to cut ties with. Yet he knew that she could easily change his mind: “If you showed up, I wouldn't let you in / We've been down that road before / And I ain't goin' down that road again / So, don't bother callin' me tonight / Hey, girl, I'm really done this time / So, change my mind.”

The chorus is more direct, “You know I'm giving in, so go ahead (go ahead) / Wreck my plans like you wrecked my bed / Do it, baby, like you've done a thousand times / Change my mind / Change my mind.”

'I’m Excited About a Song That’s Already Had a Life of Its Own'

In an interview with Country Now, Green said of his new song, “It’s always kind of crazy when you have songs like this where ‘Worst Way’ just blew up and became this huge song, and then ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’ did the same thing. ‘Change My Mind’ is one that really did, too.”

He added, “So I’m excited about a song that’s already had a life of its own getting a chance to be heard by people on country radio who maybe haven’t heard it yet, or haven’t heard of me.”

Listen to the song below.