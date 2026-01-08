Cody Johnson Aims to Break George Strait’s Rodeo Houston Performance Record

Cody Johnson is aiming for a historic achievement with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He wants to break George Strait's record for the most performances. Strait has a total of 31 performances, and Johnson has headlined at Rodeo Houston five times from 2017 to 2019, and again from 2022 to 2023.

Johnson has emphasized that the motivation behind the goal is rooted in legacy and philanthropy rather than competition. "Within my contract that took two years to negotiate, one of my stipulations was that $1 million of that show goes to the scholarship program at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. I want to beat the record," said Johnson, according to RFD-TV.

Johnson has been clear that the pursuit is not framed as a rivalry. "George Strait, I love you, and I've looked up to you my entire life, but I want to beat the record. Not for any other reason, just because I want to break the record. And hopefully, if I do break the record, maybe it will give an excuse for old George to come back and break mine."

Over the past nine years, Johnson has built a strong relationship with Rodeo Houston, headlining five times while maintaining that the appearance record is not about chasing attendance numbers. Strait remains the event's attendance benchmark, with individual Rodeo Houston performances historically drawing crowds of more than 80,000.

The first time that George Strait appeared at the Rodeo Houston was back in 1983; that was the start of a longstanding relationship between Strait and the event. While his schedule has become more selective, he has announced two 2026 shows in Lubbock, Texas, with the possibility of additional limited summer dates. That approach aligns with his recent touring pattern of high-profile, infrequent appearances.

In another full-circle moment, Johnson is set to open for Strait at a one-night, in-the-round concert at Memorial Stadium in Death Valley, Clemson, South Carolina, on May 2, with Wyatt Flores also on the bill. Strait's performance at the venue for the first time since 1999 highlights both the connection between the two artists and their mutual respect.