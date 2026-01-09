Chase Rice Steps Away From Touring After 13 Years on the Road

Chase Rice is taking a break from touring to experience different things in his life, which encourages him to write more original songs. Chase reiterated that this is not a farewell; rather, it is an opportunity to reset himself both personally and professionally to focus on gratitude, taking care of himself, and being genuine. Chase Rice will be using this time to focus on these areas after over 10 years of continuous touring.

"Alright, everybody, I wasn't sure whether I was gonna talk about this or not, but here we are. I've been touring for 13 years, and I've lived a dream far greater than I could've ever expected. This isn't a goodbye thing or anything like that, to be clear upfront, although it may feel like that, but I'm exhausted. I haven't been able to be myself on stage in quite a while and really enjoy music and why I got into it in the first place," shared Rice.

He continues, "I love songs, I love living them, hearing stories from other people, and figuring out how to put that life into music. After 13 years it's finally beat me up to the point where I need to step away for a while. I need to go live life so that I have more real experiences to write down."

"I've got a handful of shows this year, but it will not look like anything like what I've done the last 13 years of my life. I hope this year brings new experiences for me to put into songs that will make y'all happy. Until then, thanks for the ride," he added.

While not a farewell, Rice acknowledged that stepping back from the grind includes saying goodbye to his band and crew for now, with the hope of reconnecting down the line. He framed the decision as the best choice for his well-being at this stage, noting fatigue has kept him from being himself on stage and thoroughly enjoying music.