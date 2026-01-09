Backstage Country
Jelly Roll Shows Support for Joshua Ray Walker's Weight Loss Journey

Jelly Roll may have lost weight, but he hasn’t lost his big heart. In a powerful display of support and solidarity, the country star shared his support for fellow musician…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Jelly Roll and Joshua Ray Walker Split Image with Jelly Roll on the left and Joshua Ray Walker on the right
Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images / Erika Goldring/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jelly Roll may have lost weight, but he hasn’t lost his big heart.

In a powerful display of support and solidarity, the country star shared his support for fellow musician Joshua Ray Walker who is starting a bold weight loss challenge, and fans everywhere are cheering them both on.

400 Days to 400 Pounds

Walker, the voice behind the song “Dumpster Diving,” had a major health scare in 2023 when he shared that he was battling colon cancer and would be undergoing chemotherapy. He later revealed that the cancer cells had spread to his lungs, meaning it was diagnosed as Stage 4.

Fortunately, after additional testing, doctors discovered the diagnosis was incorrect; the cancer hadn’t spread, and he was actually cancer-free. Now, the Texas native has decided to take matters into his own hands when it comes to health.  

At the beginning of the year, Walker started a new social media account @400days.to.400lbs. In the account bio, he wrote, “I’m a big, big man with a big, big plan. I currently weigh 600+ pounds. I will weigh 400lbs in 400 days. Colon Cancer Survivor.”

Jelly Roll: A Voice of Encouragement

Shortly after Walker launched his weight loss page, Jelly Roll, who has been on his own weight loss journey, offered an encouraging message: “You can do it brother. I believe in you. Let’s go! Hit me if you need anything,” the “Son of a Sinner” singer wrote in the comments.  

RELATED: Jelly Roll on His Dramatic Weight Loss: ‘They’re Calling Me Veggie Roll’

Aside from Roll, fans and other social media users have been encouraging and supportive of Walker’s weight loss endeavor. From his first post, he quickly attracted 5k followers. As of this writing, his Instagram followers have already ballooned to 300k+. The outpouring of support even includes health professionals offering advice, and well-known figures such as Sharon Osbourne, all of whom are loudly cheering him on.

Jelly Roll Joshua Ray Walker
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
