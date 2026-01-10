This Day in Country History: January 10

Jan. 10 had tributes, honors, a record-breaking concert, and the birth of a baby. Emmylou Harris and Gregg Allman received tributes from country music stars, including Zac Brown, Martina McBride, and Kris Kristofferson. Patsy Cline and Wynonna Judd had record certifications, while James House launched a new record label on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were celebrations and a record-breaking concert on Jan. 10:

2014: Country stars turned out for All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs & Voice of Gregg Allman at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. This concert was a tribute to the legendary Southern singer and featured performances by Brantley Gilbert, Martina McBride, Zac Brown, Eric Church, and others.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 10 witnessed some major cultural milestones:

2003: George Strait was inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame. As well as being known for his legendary singing career, Strait was also responsible for the George Strait Team Roping Classic competition held in San Antonio, Texas.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From record certifications to a country music star singing the national anthem, these were notable events for Jan. 10:

1997: The Recording Industry Association of America gave Patsy Cline's album The Patsy Cline Story a Platinum certification, while Wynonna Judd's album Wynonna received a 5x Platinum certification.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A new record label and a baby were industry changes for Jan. 10:

2013: The "Anything for Love" and "Until You Set Me Free" singer James House launched a new record label called Victor House Records. The label has mainly released albums by House, The Troubadour Kings, and AV Super Sunshine.

