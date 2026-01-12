NEW YORK – JUNE 19: (L-R) Actors Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep, Adrian Grenier, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Daniel Sunjata attend the 20th Century Fox premiere of The Devil Wears Prada at the Loews Lincoln Center Theatre on June 19, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Have you been enjoying the new year so far? 2026 is bringing so many things and so much energy this year. But while we get to enjoy all of the new, we do have to reflect on where we have been. This year, we are celebrating some major milestones for quite a few entertainment moments.

This year, some key entertainment milestones are celebrating their 20th anniversary. From television shows to movies to songs, so many moments we're remembering took place in 2006. Do you remember what movies you were buying tickets to go see 20 years ago? Don't worry, we're here to remind you. From blockbuster hits to some busts, quite a few are celebrating 20 years this year. Take a look and maybe go stream a few while you're reflecting!

Movies Turning 20 in 2026

Cars: The entire family was excited to see Cars take the track. The sports comedy by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures brought us Lightning McQueen!

Night at the Museum: This fantasy comedy, based on the children's book, allowed us to follow Ben Stiller as a night watchman in a New York museum. This major blockbuster film grossed over $250 million.

Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift: The Fast & Furious franchise was still in its prime in 2006 when they released Tokyo Drift. The film followed the street racing life in Tokyo, Japan, where we met some key franchise characters.

The Devil Wears Prada: Bringing out those pumps! The film refers to the 2003 novel, and we got to see Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep. 20 years was the original, and we're prepping for the second installment now.

Final Destination 3: The third installment of the Final Destination series was released 20 years ago. Is this your favorite Final Destination?

The Pursuit of Happyness: One of Will Smith's most memorable films was released 20 years ago. Based on a true story, we got to see Smith on screen with his son, Jaden.

Click: This comedy with Adam Sandler was released in 2006 and earned over $137 million domestically. Grab that remote and turn this one on for a rewatch.

She's the Man: Amanda Bynes took on this romantic comedy, where we got to see her and Channing Tatum interact. The movie grossed over $55 million.