Amy Grant in Fayetteville: Win Your Tickets Here

Join us for Amy Grant, Take a Journey through Songs, Stories, and Memories at the Crown Theatre on Friday, February 20 in Fayetteville, NC. Presented by Community Concerts. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Show begins at 7:30 PM.

Fans of timeless music and heartfelt storytelling are in for a memorable night as six-time GRAMMY award-winner and multi-platinum artist Amy Grant brings her celebrated live show to the Crown Theatre for a special evening of music and inspiration.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Amy Grant has become one of the most beloved artists in contemporary Christian and pop music. Known for hits like "Baby Baby," "Every Heartbeat," and "El Shaddai," Grant’s music has touched millions with its honesty, warmth, and spiritual depth. “An Evening with Amy Grant” promises an intimate concert experience featuring her most iconic songs, personal stories, and fan favorites.