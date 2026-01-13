Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Blake Shelton Scores 30th No. 1 Hit on Country Airplay Chart, Claims Second Place All-Time

Blake Shelton has reached a significant career milestone with “Stay Country or Die Tryin’,” earning his 30th No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart dated Jan. 17. The song climbed…

Jennifer Eggleston
In this image released on December 20, 2025, Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 28th Family Film and TV Awards at Associated Television Int'l Studios in Burbank, California.
Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images

Blake Shelton has reached a significant career milestone with "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," earning his 30th No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart dated Jan. 17. The song climbed to the top after posting 29.5 million audience impressions during the Jan. 2–8 tracking week, reaffirming Shelton's enduring radio strength nearly three decades into his career.

The achievement marks Shelton's first No. 1 as a solo-billed artist since "God's Country" topped the chart in 2019. In the years since, he reached the summit through collaborations and featured appearances, making this return as a sole artist especially significant. With 30 career Country Airplay leaders, Shelton now ranks No. 2 on the chart's all-time list, trailing only Kenny Chesney's 33, while Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, and Alan Jackson remain close among the format's historical leaders.

Shelton has spoken openly about his deep connection to "Stay Country or Die Tryin'," which reflects themes of rural pride, stubbornness, and loyalty to one's roots. "The lyric is just a bunch of almost phrases and things that are picturesque to growing up in the kind of backwoods and country, and that diehard mentality," Shelton told American Songwriter last year. "It's, 'I know where I come from.' That's kind of how we are — a little very prideful, a little bit stubborn. And that's kind of the guy in that song. There's a pride to being a hillbilly and not going to town for any damn thing."

Following the song's April release, Shelton also emphasized his personal attachment to the track and its impact on his performance. "I absolutely fell in love with it," he said in a statement following the song's April release. "I'm proud of this recording — and I love singing it live even more."

"Stay Country or Die Tryin'" follows "Texas," the lead single from Shelton's 2023 album For Recreational Use Only, which also topped country charts. His career highlights include his first No. 1 with "Austin" in 2001, which remains his longest-running chart-topper, as well as 10 CMA Awards and nine GRAMMY nominations.

Elsewhere on the Country Airplay chart, Hudson Westbrook's "House Again" returned to the Top 10, rising from No. 11 to No. 10 with 19.6 million impressions, becoming the final 2025 act to reach the Top 10 for the first time.

Billboard Country Airplay chartBlake SheltonTim McGraw
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Brandi Carlile performs during To Nashville, With Love A Concert Benefiting Local Tornado Relief Efforts at Marathon Music Works
MusicThis Day in Country History: January 14Kristina Hall
Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop in New York City
MusicIs Zach Bryan Singing About Ex Brianna LaPaglia on Latest Album?Yvette Dela Cruz
Miranda Lambert performs onstage for American Cancer Society's Country vs. Cancer Concert at The Pinnacle
MusicMiranda Lambert Set to Perform at the 2026 DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race ShowYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect