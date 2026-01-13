Backstage Country
Is Zach Bryan Singing About Ex Brianna LaPaglia on Latest Album?

Yvette Dela Cruz
Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop in New York City
Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Zach Bryan released a new album, With Heaven on Top, and it should not come as a surprise that fans speculated some of the songs in the album are about his ex, Brianna LaPaglia. To say that their relationship was controversial and messy was an understatement, with LaPaglia accusing the Oklahoma native of emotional abuse.  

Zach Bryan Songs Supposedly About His Ex

On the album, fans theorize that not just one, but three songs are about LaPaglia. One of those songs is “Skin,” with the lyrics, “I'm taking a blade to my old tattoos / I'm draining the blood between me and you / I'm taking a blade to my own skin / And I ain't never touching yours again / Yeah, I ain't never touching yours again.” Both Bryan and LaPaglia have matching tattoos from his song “28.”

Zach Bryan – Skin

The song “Plastic Cigarette” was speculated to be about LaPaglia as well. The song follows the singer singing about meeting someone “evil” in Queens and New York. The exes met in Bryan’s concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens: “You were collecting shells out on the bay shore, you know I was a shell before / Deep in the hands of another / My brother had told me to leave but I didn’t believe the evil beneath some people you meet out in Queens.”

Zach Bryan - Plastic Cigarette

The line “Used to know some folks who put it all online / But you paint landscapes in the evening time” from “Slicked Back” has also caught fans’ attention. Some listeners believe it may be a subtle jab at LaPaglia, who is a social media personality and has previously shared her painting work online.

Zach Bryan - Slicked Back

What’s Next for Him?  

Bryan is scheduled to take With Heaven on Top on the road starting in St. Louis in March. For tickets to his tour, click here

Zach Bryan
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
