Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: January 16-January 18

Jennifer Eggleston
There are a variety of events in Fayetteville this weekend to provide something fun for everyone. From family entertainment to high-energy performances, there are plenty of activities available during this first month of the new year. Activities such as the Fort Bragg College Hockey Series, Moon Dust, and G Herbo will fill your days and evenings will nonstop entertainment.

Fort Bragg College Hockey Series

  • What: Fast-paced college hockey at Fort Bragg
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 1 p.m.
  • Where: Cleland Ice & Inline Skating Rinks, 3-1606 Rock Merritt Ave, Fort Bragg
  • Cost: $12 for ages 6+ and $8 for ages 5 and under

The Fort Bragg College Hockey Series is bringing collegiate-level hockey to the Cleland Ice Rink in Fort Bragg. College hockey teams will battle each other throughout the year, and this Saturday will see NC State University take on the US Naval Academy. Games will continue through February and March.

Kids Night Out: Moon Dust

  • What: Space-themed kids' night with science-themed fun
  • When: Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville
  • Cost: $35 per non-member child, $25 for members

Kids Night Out: Moon Dust at Cape Fear Botanical Garden is an out-of-this-world evening drop-off adventure for kids ages 8-12. Participants will explore the wonders of space with hands-on science experiments, moon-themed crafts, glow-in-the-dark games, and a nighttime garden walk to stargaze, weather permitting. The night will wrap up with campfire fun and s'mores, giving kids a memorable evening of education and playful discovery while parents enjoy a night off.

G Herbo @ Seven5Fay

  • What: High-energy hip-hop performance by G Herbo
  • When: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
  • Where: Seven5Fay, 1200 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville
  • Cost: $64.78

G Herbo @ Seven5Fay is an electric live concert featuring the world-renowned Chicago rapper, who has made a name for himself as one of the powerhouses of modern-day drill and trap music with multiple chart-topping albums. Seven5Fay gives hip-hop fans a chance to see G Herbo perform his hits in a high-energy atmosphere, connecting with them through an engaging stage show.

Other Events

This weekend in Fayetteville offers a mix of hands-on creativity, adrenaline-fueled fun, and late-night live music. Whether your mood leans toward crafting something cozy, diving into a high-energy competition, or ending the night with a band and a crowd, these events are sure to offer something to match your weekend vibes:

  • Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scented Wicks Candle Bar, 3109 N. Main St., Suite 102, Hope Mills
  • Battlezone Saturdays Paintball: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clay Target Center, 651 E. Manchester Road, Spring Lake
  • Scroggins Band: Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Paddy's Irish Pub, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville

More To Explore Next Week

Weeknights in Fayetteville bring a lively mix of movement, learning, creativity, and laughter. From dance floors and thought-provoking talks to hands-on art and stand-up comedy, these midweek options will add energy and variety to your week:

  • Beginners' Salsa and Bachata Dance Classes: Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fayetteville Latin Dance, 809 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville
  • The Gut-Brain Connection and Neuropods: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at Owens Auditorium at BPAC, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst
  • Sip & Paint at Paddy's with Wine & Design: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Paddy's Irish Pub, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville
  • Comedy & Cocktails: Matt Bergman and Tyler Wood: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Paddy's Irish Public House, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville
