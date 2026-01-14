Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Album Reaches Five-Year Billboard 200 Milestone

Morgan Wallen continues to demonstrate exceptional chart durability as Dangerous: The Double Album reaches its 260th week on the Billboard 200, achieving a historic milestone without a new album. The sustained performance reflects long-term streaming strength and renewed chart movement as seasonal holiday titles fall away.

According to Billboard, “After debuting at No. 1 on the weekly list dated Jan. 23, 2021, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album' remained on top through the chart dated Mar. 27, 2021, becoming the first album to spend its first 10 weeks at No. 1 since 1987, when Whitney Houston's ‘Whitney' logged all 11 of its weeks in the lead from its debut.”

“‘Dangerous: The Double Album,' Wallen's second full-length, has continued to rack up chart feats since its buzzy arrival. When it reached its 86th week in the Billboard 200's top 10 in September 2022, it surpassed Peter, Paul, and Mary's self-titled set (85 weeks in 1962-64) for the most time spent in the tier among albums by individual acts since the chart began publishing on a regular weekly basis in March 1956.”

The album has now spent 97 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and nearly five full years on the Billboard 200. In the current tracking week, the album rises from No. 8 to No. 3 on Top Country Albums, jumps from No. 45 to No. 13 on Top Streaming Albums, and climbs from No. 56 to No. 18 on the Billboard 200.

Wallen's catalog strength extends beyond Dangerous. One Thing at a Time is approaching 150 weeks on the Billboard 200 and has returned to the Top 10 at No. 9. His debut album, If I Know Me, re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 127 and has now logged more than 376 total weeks on the chart, underscoring sustained listener interest in his earliest work.