Breakout Star Ty Myers Reveals Track List for ‘Heavy On The Soul’ Album

Just days after his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, breakout star Ty Myers revealed he is dropping his second album, Heavy On The Soul, sooner than expected. He also shared the album’s track lists for digital and vinyl edition releases.

Ty Myers Set to Release Sophomore Album

Scheduled for release on March 27, Heavy On The Soul follows Myers’s debut album, the RIAA Gold-certified The Select, released on January 24, 2025. Out of the 17 tracks, Myers co-wrote 11 of the songs. Aside from the four songs he's previously shared, “Leaving Carolina,” “Through a Screen,” “Come On Over, Baby,” and “Two Trains,” Myers is set to share his solo-written single, “Message to You,” this Friday.

Ty Myers - Leaving Carolina (Official Visualizer)

‘Heavy On The Soul’ Track List (Digital)

“Morning Comes” “Me Neither” “Pedestal” “Don’t You Know” “Message to You” “Run, Run, Run” “Game Called Love” “Leaving Carolina” “Come On Over, Baby” “Woman” “Through a Screen” “Two Trains” “Southbound” “Songs for You” “Gone Too Long” “Bad Guy” “Good Morning Paris”

The vinyl edition only has 13 tracks.

“Morning Comes” “Pedestal” “Don’t You Know” “Message to You” “Game Called Love” “Leaving Carolina” "Woman" “Through a Screen” “Two Trains” “Southbound” “Songs for You” “Bad Guy” “Good Morning Paris”