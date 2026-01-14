Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Breakout Star Ty Myers Reveals Track List for ‘Heavy On The Soul’ Album

Just days after his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, breakout star Ty Myers revealed he is dropping his second album, Heavy On The Soul, sooner than expected. He also shared the album’s track…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ty Myers performs onstage
Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images

Just days after his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, breakout star Ty Myers revealed he is dropping his second album, Heavy On The Soul, sooner than expected. He also shared the album’s track lists for digital and vinyl edition releases.   

Ty Myers Set to Release Sophomore Album  

Scheduled for release on March 27, Heavy On The Soul follows Myers’s debut album, the RIAA Gold-certified The Select, released on January 24, 2025. Out of the 17 tracks, Myers co-wrote 11 of the songs. Aside from the four songs he's previously shared, “Leaving Carolina,” “Through a Screen,” “Come On Over, Baby,” and “Two Trains,” Myers is set to share his solo-written single, “Message to You,” this Friday.   

Ty Myers - Leaving Carolina (Official Visualizer) 

‘Heavy On The Soul’ Track List (Digital) 

  1. “Morning Comes”  
  2. “Me Neither”  
  3. “Pedestal” 
  4. “Don’t You Know”  
  5. “Message to You”  
  6. “Run, Run, Run”  
  7. “Game Called Love” 
  8. “Leaving Carolina” 
  9. “Come On Over, Baby”
  10. “Woman”  
  11. “Through a Screen”  
  12. “Two Trains”  
  13. “Southbound”
  14. “Songs for You” 
  15. “Gone Too Long”  
  16. “Bad Guy”  
  17. “Good Morning Paris” 

The vinyl edition only has 13 tracks. 

  1. “Morning Comes” 
  2. “Pedestal” 
  3. “Don’t You Know”  
  4. “Message to You” 
  5. “Game Called Love” 
  6. “Leaving Carolina” 
  7. "Woman"  
  8. “Through a Screen” 
  9. “Two Trains” 
  10. “Southbound”
  11. “Songs for You”  
  12. “Bad Guy”  
  13. “Good Morning Paris”   

For more updates on his new album, visit his website here

Ty Myers
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
Allison Alderson and Jay DeMarcus attend the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicDylan DeMarcus Releases Cover of Rascal Flatts Hit as Band Prepares for TourJennifer Eggleston
Noah Kahan performs onstage during the 2025 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History
MusicFans Think Noah Kahan is Hinting at a New Album ReleaseYvette Dela Cruz
Brett Young performs at the Jack Daniel's Carols by the Barrels holiday event, at Bridgestone Arena Plaza
MusicBrett Young Reflects on Being a Girl Dad: ‘I’m In Love With It’Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect