Carolina-Born Clutch Coffee Selling to Dutch Bros, Closing all Locations Temporarily

After nearly eight years serving drive-thru coffee lovers across North and South Carolina, Clutch Coffee Bar is winding down its operations this week as part of an acquisition by Dutch Bros.

The company confirmed on its website that all 17 North and South Carolina Clutch locations will shut their doors at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16, marking the end of the brand’s run under its original name. Clutch says it has reached an agreement with Dutch Bros, a larger drive-thru coffee chain, to transition the business and its stores. All locations are set to be reopened at later dates, once the Dutch Bros remodeling is complete.

"Today, I am excited to share an important milestone in our journey: we are in the process of reaching an agreement for Dutch Bros to acquire Clutch," company founder Darren Spicer said in an announcement on the website. "This was not a decision made lightly—rather, it comes from a place of deep pride in what we’ve built together, and a belief that this next step will allow the culture, energy, and community-first spirit you helped create continue to grow on an even bigger stage."

Clutch first opened in Mooresville in 2018 with a mission to "serve incredible drinks with positive energy" and build strong ties in the communities it served. In its announcement, the company thanked customers for their support over the years as it prepared to "switch gears" toward a new chapter under Dutch Bros.

Under the transition plan, Clutch locations will close for a period of renovation before reopening as Dutch Bros coffee shops. Customers who have earned Clutch Rewards points can carry over their credit by downloading the Dutch Bros app and submitting a form by Sept. 30, 2026.

Clutch gift cards will still be honored at the converted locations through Dec. 31, 2026.