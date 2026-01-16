Josh Osborne to Be Featured in Country Music Hall of Fame’s Poets and Prophets Series

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will host songwriter Josh Osborne as part of its "Poets and Prophets" interview series on Saturday, Feb. 21, at 2:30 p.m. The program will take place in the museum's Ford Theater and is included with museum admission. Seating is limited, and a program ticket is required for entry, while museum members receive complimentary access.

Osborne is a Kentucky native who moved to Nashville in 1998 and secured his first publishing deal shortly thereafter. His breakthrough came in the 2010s, when he emerged as one of the most successful hitmakers in modern country music. Over the course of his career, he has been associated with more than 30 chart-topping songs recorded by artists including Kenny Chesney, Eli Young Band, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton, and Morgan Wallen.

Allison Moorer will moderate the "Poets and Prophets" conversation and will incorporate photos, film, and audio recordings spanning Osborne's career. The event will conclude with Osborne signing commemorative Hatch Show Print posters for attendees.

Osborne has received two GRAMMY Awards for Best Country Song, winning in 2014 for "Merry Go 'Round" and again in 2025 for "The Architect," both co-written with Kacey Musgraves and Shane McAnally. He was named ASCAP's Country Songwriter of the Year in 2021 and NSAI's Songwriter of the Year in 2019, and he was added to Kentucky's Country Music Highway in 2014.