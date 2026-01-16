The 2026 KML Card Exchange: Help Us Share the Love This Valentine’s Day

Hey KML family! Let’s send some big love to all the amazing kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this Valentine's Day with our KML Card Exchange! And this year, we're taking it a step further.

Get creative and make a Valentine's Day card - or you can buy one if you're not the creative type - and we’ll send them to St. Jude for those amazing kids to enjoy! And if you'd like cards to go to senior homes, soldiers or anybody else who could use a little love, we'll make it happen. Plus, Don Chase and Sarah will send you a card, too!