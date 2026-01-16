The 2026 KML Card Exchange: Help Us Share the Love This Valentine’s Day
Hey KML family! Let’s send some big love to all the amazing kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this Valentine's Day with our KML Card Exchange! And this year, we're taking it a step further.
Get creative and make a Valentine's Day card - or you can buy one if you're not the creative type - and we’ll send them to St. Jude for those amazing kids to enjoy! And if you'd like cards to go to senior homes, soldiers or anybody else who could use a little love, we'll make it happen. Plus, Don Chase and Sarah will send you a card, too!
Be a partner in hope AND love and let’s make this Valantine’s Day special for so many people. Send your cards to the address below (or you can drop them by in person anytime during business hours).
KML Card Exchange
Beasley Media Group
1876 Bureau Drive
Fayetteville, NC 28312