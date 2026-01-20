ERNEST Describes ‘Deep Blue’ as His ‘Most Cohesive’ Album Yet

ERNEST is opening up about his upcoming album Deep Blue, calling it his “most cohesive” project yet. In a recent interview, the Tennessee native, who has spent nearly a decade building his career not only as a singer but also as a hit songwriter for other artists, shared that the album represents a full-circle moment in his journey.

Inspired by St. Thomas

During the interview, the “Flower Shops” singer explained that Deep Blue draws inspiration from St. Thomas, a place that’s deeply personal to him and central to his artistic development. He also shared that he had just come back from the island when he signed his first Sony/ATV publishing deal, adding that fans should revisit his 2019 album Locals Only before Deep Blue arrives.

A Collection of Songs

ERNEST gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from his latest album. Although he revealed that the upcoming tracks came from a place where it’s always sunny, fans can expect a collection of happy, sad, get together, and good time songs; perfect for any life events.

The singer-songwriter also shared his excitement for the album’s release, noting that while he stayed true to a traditional country sound, Deep Blue feels different, more of a concept album than anything he’s done before.