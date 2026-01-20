Backstage Country
ERNEST Describes ‘Deep Blue’ as His ‘Most Cohesive’ Album Yet

ERNEST Describes 'Deep Blue' as His 'Most Cohesive' Album Yet

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ernest performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

ERNEST is opening up about his upcoming album Deep Blue, calling it his “most cohesive” project yet. In a recent interview, the Tennessee native, who has spent nearly a decade building his career not only as a singer but also as a hit songwriter for other artists, shared that the album represents a full-circle moment in his journey. 

Inspired by St. Thomas 

During the interview, the “Flower Shops” singer explained that Deep Blue draws inspiration from St. Thomas, a place that’s deeply personal to him and central to his artistic development. He also shared that he had just come back from the island when he signed his first Sony/ATV publishing deal, adding that fans should revisit his 2019 album Locals Only before Deep Blue arrives. 

A Collection of Songs 

ERNEST gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from his latest album. Although he revealed that the upcoming tracks came from a place where it’s always sunny, fans can expect a collection of happy, sad, get together, and good time songs; perfect for any life events. 

The singer-songwriter also shared his excitement for the album’s release, noting that while he stayed true to a traditional country sound, Deep Blue feels different, more of a concept album than anything he’s done before. 

No official release date yet for Deep Blue. Check Ernest’s website here for updates. 

ERNEST
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
